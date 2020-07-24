Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in south Baltimore.
Police were called to an area hospital just after 2:40 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man being treated for gunshot wounds to his body.
Investigators believe the victim was in the 4200 block of Thayer Court when he was shot. Detectives from the Southern District are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.