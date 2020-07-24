BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Indoor dining will be banned in Baltimore beginning Friday evening as the number of coronavirus cases in the city tops 10,000.
Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, bars and restaurants will no longer be able to seat or serve customers indoors, though delivery, outdoor dining and carry-out will still be allowed under an executive order Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young signed on Wednesday.
As of Friday morning, Baltimore had 10,001 COVID-19 cases, data from the state health department shows. The city became the fourth jurisdiction after Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties to cross the 10,000-case threshold.
Just hours before the restrictions are set to take effect, another bar in the city, V-NO Winebar in Fells Point, said it has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In addition, face coverings will be required for all Baltimoreans over the age of two beginning Friday evening under a directive from the Baltimore City Health Department.
A number of restrictions on indoor dining are also set to go into effect in Anne Arundel County at 5 p.m. Friday.
