ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland recorded more than 900 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total to nearly 82,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.

As of Friday, 81,766 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, up 930 from Thursday. Baltimore City topped 10,000 total cases on Friday, joining Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, all of which have more than 10,000 cases. Prince George’s County, which has the most cases in the state, sits at 21,210.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus increased by five to 533. Of those in the hospital, 390 are in acute care and 143 are in intensive care.

A dozen new deaths have also been reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,293.

The state’s rate of positive coronavirus tests also increased Friday. It now sits at 4.69 percent, up from 4.56 percent on Thursday. More than one million Marylanders — 1,040,442 — have been tested for COVID-19.

While the number of new cases is the highest one-day increase the state has reported since May 30, the more than 24,000 tests reported is the second-highest one-day testing volume reported.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 244 (18) Anne Arundel 6,229 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,001 (381) 14* Baltimore County 10,520 (501) 20* Calvert 515 (26) 1* Caroline 374 (3) Carroll 1,337 (113) 2* Cecil 583 (29) 1* Charles 1,695 (88) 2* Dorchester 303 (5) Frederick 2,833 (113) 7* Garrett 41 Harford 1,540 (64) 3* Howard 3,271 (94) 6* Kent 224 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,768 (744) 38* Prince George’s 21,210 (703) 23* Queen Anne’s 350 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 805 (52) Somerset 114 (3) Talbot 289 (4) Washington 833 (29) Wicomico 1,219 (42) Worcester 468 (17) 1* Data not available (14) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,641 10-19 4,750 (1) 20-29 13,574 (18) 1* 30-39 15,387 (44) 5* 40-49 14,013 (106) 3* 50-59 12,395 (259) 13* 60-69 8,678 (536) 11* 70-79 5,419 (817) 20* 80+ 4,909 (1,500) 75* Data not available (12) 1* Female 42,744 (1,622) 67* Male 39,022 (1,671) 62*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 24,310 (1,342) 48* Asian (NH) 1,566 (125) 6* White (NH) 17,486 (1,392) 66* Hispanic 20,795 (384) 8* Other (NH) 3,823 (36) Data not available 13,786 (14) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.