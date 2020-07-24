ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Renters hit hard by the coronavirus and who live in state-financed properties can now apply for a voucher that will cover four months of their rent, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Friday.
Eligible renters will be able to apply through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Assisted Housing Relief Program.
Funds will be credited directly to landlords to cover tenants’ rent debts and the threat of eviction, Hogan’s office said in a news release. In total, $10 million has been allocated for the program.
To qualify, renters have to prove the reason they can’t pay rent is related to COVID-19. Landlords will combine all of the individual applications and submit one application per property.
Applications must be submitted by noon on July 31.
