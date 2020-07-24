DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Dorchester County has recently seen a rise in its COVID-19 positivity rate, which officials said could potentially be linked to local crab picking houses.
The positivity rate in Dorchester County is 7.27 percent. The increase is potentially linked to local crab picking houses, where widespread testing is underway, officials said.
Maryland recorded more than 900 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total to nearly 82,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
As of Friday, 81,766 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, up 930 from Thursday.
A dozen new deaths have also been reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,293. Hospitalizations, however, remain nearly flat.
More than one million Marylanders — 1,040,442 — have been tested for COVID-19.
