DORCHESTER COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Dorchester County has recently seen a rise in its COVID-19 positivity rate, which officials said could potentially be linked to local crab picking houses.
The positivity rate in Dorchester County is 7.27 percent. The increase is potentially linked to local crab picking houses, where widespread testing is underway, officials said.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Maryland recorded more than 900 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the state’s total to nearly 82,000, data from the Maryland Department of Health shows.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
As of Friday, 81,766 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, up 930 from Thursday.
A dozen new deaths have also been reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,293. Hospitalizations, however, remain nearly flat.
More than one million Marylanders — 1,040,442 — have been tested for COVID-19.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
how many of the of the 1,040,442 are repeat test on the same people who have been tested
You are falling for Trump’s ignorance, the positivity rate has NOTHING to do with how many tests are run, it is what percentage of the population tests positive for the virus. When rates go up, it spreads faster and more people will die. It’s a simple concept.
Run a billion or a thousand tests and you get the same positivity rate. For every 100 people tested, 7 of them test positive. Test 1000 and 70 will test positive. Test 1000 Canadians and only 30 will test positive. If you are negative today, you can test positive in a week or 2 after exposure.
In many countries they have done a far better job of testing the population and countries in Europe (where Americans are not welcome) now have positivity rates less than 1%. South Korea tested like crazy early, shut everything down, required masks and got a handle on the disease very early on. Less than 300 Koreans have died, but 148,000 Americans have. We have 6 times their population, so that should be 1800 dead here- you do the math. (and Trump saying we out-tested South Korea was a lie.) You have to remember Trump lies and spreads mi information about COVID all the time & has banned the medical experts from the briefings as they say stuff that contradicts his lies. Hey just drink some bleach and that’ll cure it!
Donald Trump has failed us horribly and COVID is still on the rise in most states as reopening too soon is disastrous. Less than 10% of Americans have been tested and the delay to get results is over a week in many labs. Obviously some of the people who process the food we eat have the disease and, yes, it can be spread in foods, especially something often processed and eaten cold like crab meat. You want to be safe, support the local watermen by buying live crabs and cook and pick them yourself.