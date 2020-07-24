BOSTON (WJZ) — The Orioles started their 2020 season at Fenway Park in Boston against the Red Sox Friday night. But before first pitch, the atmosphere before the season opener for both teams took a serious tone.
In a pregame ceremony, both the Orioles and Red Sox lined the field for a special show of unity in the fight against racial injustice.
Both teams took a knee before the National Anthem, holding a black ribbon to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.
During the National Anthem, the Orioles stood and locked arms in unison.
One team. United for change. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/6a4dcAfyF0
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 25, 2020
“One team. United for change. #BlackLivesMatter.” the team posted to social media.
During pregame warm-ups, the Orioles also wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts.
Let’s get to work. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/C9cXPBj3Ow
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 24, 2020
The Orioles are trailing the Red Sox in the bottom of the 6th, 8-1.