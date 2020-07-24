CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Nearly Flat
BOSTON (WJZ) — The Orioles started their 2020 season at Fenway Park in Boston against the Red Sox Friday night. But before first pitch, the atmosphere before the season opener for both teams took a serious tone.

In a pregame ceremony, both the Orioles and Red Sox lined the field for a special show of unity in the fight against racial injustice.

Both teams took a knee before the National Anthem, holding a black ribbon to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.

The entire Baltimore Orioles team kneels during a Black Lives Matter demonstration prior to first pitch against the Boston Red Sox on Opening Day at Fenway Park. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

During the National Anthem, the Orioles stood and locked arms in unison.

“One team. United for change. #BlackLivesMatter.” the team posted to social media.

During pregame warm-ups, the Orioles also wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

The Orioles are trailing the Red Sox in the bottom of the 6th, 8-1.

