BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With roughly 100 days until the November general election, some state election officials are issuing a major warning.
The president of the Maryland Association of Election Officials says it’s becoming impossible to fill vacancies for nearly 14,000 election judges before November 3.
Election judges tend to be older which means they are at higher risk for coronavirus complications.
Earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan said while he encourages mail-in voting for the general election, he also wants Marylanders to have the option of in-person voting at their local precinct.
