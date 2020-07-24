BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms moved through parts of Maryland Friday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and flash flooding.
WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren captured video of flash flooding in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore around 7 p.m.
This video was taken on South Wolfe Street. Cars could be seen navigating through high waters.
Flash flooding Wolfe Street Fells Point #Baltimore #severeweather @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/LJgyASgoyx
— Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 24, 2020
The National Weather Service of Baltimore/Washington said that there were reports of multiple water rescues in east Baltimore.
710PM: Multiple water rescues are ongoing in the eastern section of #Baltimore City due to flash flooding. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! Heaviest rain is just now ending, so flooding will persist or even worsen for a short time before improving.
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 24, 2020
A flash flood warning is still in effect for Baltimore City until 10:30 p.m.
It marked the third straight night that the region had seen severe weather.
An MTA Bus got caught in floodwaters in northeast Baltimore Wednesday evening, police said. Officials responded to the scene to get passengers off the bus. Everyone made it off safely.
Severe storms also rolled through the region Thursday, causing flooding in Washington D.C. and lightning across the skies of Baltimore.
