CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Nearly Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe thunderstorms moved through parts of Maryland Friday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and flash flooding.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren captured video of flash flooding in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore around 7 p.m.

This video was taken on South Wolfe Street. Cars could be seen navigating through high waters.

The National Weather Service of Baltimore/Washington said that there were reports of multiple water rescues in east Baltimore.

 

A flash flood warning is still in effect for Baltimore City until 10:30 p.m.

It marked the third straight night that the region had seen severe weather.

An MTA Bus got caught in floodwaters in northeast Baltimore Wednesday evening, police said. Officials responded to the scene to get passengers off the bus. Everyone made it off safely.

Maryland Weather: MTA Bus Caught In Floodwater In NE Baltimore With Passengers On Board 

Severe storms also rolled through the region Thursday, causing flooding in Washington D.C. and lightning across the skies of Baltimore.

