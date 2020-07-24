Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Campus life is sure to look and feel different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Morgan State University students do have something to look forward to in the coming months and years.
The University has announced a five-year contract with a Gaithersburg-based company to bring more food options to campus, as well as 24-hour dining.
This contract also means facilities will be upgraded and renovated.
This is Morgan’s first new food service provider in 25 years. Students can expect to see changes as early as this fall.