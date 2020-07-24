Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are searching for a missing 75-year-old Columbia man.
Raymond Earl Forney was last seen around 7 p.m. at his home in the 6500 block of Quilting way, police said. His family discovered him missing around 8:30 p.m.
Forney is believed to have left home on foot, police said. His family is concerned for his welfare due to unspecified age-related health issues.
Police said Forney is five-foot-seven, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes and white hair. He was wearing a gray polo shirt, jeans and white shoes.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.