WASHINGTON (WJZ) — If you’re looking for something fun to do outside this weekend, why not visit the Smithsonian National Zoo!
Guests can now reserve a free, timed entry pass to see the animals. This is to help limit the number of people and to allow for social distancing.
Anyone over the age of five will need to wear a mask, but they are also strongly recommended for anyone from age two and up.
The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum also reopened to the public Friday!
All other Smithsonian Museums, however, remain temporarily closed to the public.
