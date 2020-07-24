Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday he has amended his executive order on indoor dining.
Originally, all bars and restaurants serving people inside had to close by 10 p.m.
But now, Pittman says this only applies to places that serve alcohol.
A first violation of this order will result in a $500 fine.
