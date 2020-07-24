CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Nearly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, sports mask, Talkers, Under Armour

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you missed out on getting one of Under Armour’s face masks for athletes, you’re in luck.

The Baltimore-based company has released another batch of its Sportsmask.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

It’s described as a first-of-its-kind face covering made with athletes in mind.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

When the masks were first released last month, they sold out in less than an hour.

Customers can now pre-order them online. They’re expected to ship in September.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply