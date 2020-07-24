Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you missed out on getting one of Under Armour’s face masks for athletes, you’re in luck.
The Baltimore-based company has released another batch of its Sportsmask.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
It’s described as a first-of-its-kind face covering made with athletes in mind.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
When the masks were first released last month, they sold out in less than an hour.
Customers can now pre-order them online. They’re expected to ship in September.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.