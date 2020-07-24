Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A portion of a park in northeast Washington, D.C., is closed after an unexploded World War I-era ordnance was found during construction work, the National Park Service said.
The discovery happened Wednesday at Fort Totten Park after heavy rains revealed the ordnance, officials said. Construction on a nearby trail has been suspended.
The park service said the area is roped off with caution tape, with signs and a fence set to go up. People are being asked to avoid the area.
The Army will analyze the ordnance and likely destroy it at Marine Corps Base Quantico, officials said.