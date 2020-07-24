Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Fells Point bar has temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a news release, V-NO Winebar and Shop said they learned Thursday night that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
“While this person has only worked a few hours in the past two weeks, out of an abundance of caution, we will be closing today, Friday July 24th until Thursday, July 30th,” the release said.
While the bar is closed, it will be deep cleaned and employees will get tested.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.