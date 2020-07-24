WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The head coach of Washington’s football team said Friday morning the team is not yet close to determining its permanent name.
In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Head Coach Ron Rivera said the team’s review of possible new names has been harder than anticipated.
“We’re not close to making a decision,” Rivera said. “The biggest thing that we’ve learned is that this is going to take steps; this can’t happen automatically, so we’re going to have to go through the process.”
The team dropped its former Redskins name following renewed pressure earlier this month. On Thursday, it announced it will temporarily be known as the Washington Football Team until a new name is picked.
While the name remains in flux, the team’s colors will remain burgundy and gold, Rivera said, a nod to the team’s long history.