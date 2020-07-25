ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday the county will pursue additional protections for families facing evictions in the form of legal assistance and by expanding the county’s Eviction Prevention Program.
In April, Anne Arundel County became the first county in Maryland to provide temporary assistance to low- income households through an initial funding grant of $1 million.
That funding has been increased to a total of $4.5 million, the county said. The funding comes from the direct aid to the County through the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund.
County Executive Pittman issued the following statement in a news release:
“We must provide assurances to our county residents as they struggle through this pandemic that they will not lose their homes. While I have repeatedly called on Governor Hogan and the federal government to do more, we are prepared to act now. Providing legal help and conflict resolution services will be a lifeline to renters fighting to stay in their homes.”
Governor Hogan announced Friday the state eviction protections order remains in place during the state of emergency. The District Court of Maryland has delayed any hearings on failure to pay rent cases until August 31.
General county and community resources are available on the county’s coronavirus website.
