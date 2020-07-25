BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department said a video that went viral on social media Saturday of an arrest made prior to 2016 is currently being reviewed by its Public Integrity Bureau.
The video circulating on social media appears to show a Baltimore Police officer kneeling on a Black man’s back, while another Baltimore Police officer appears to be kneeling near his head, holding his right arm.
Later in the video, the officer kneeling on the man’s back pulls out his gun and tells those watching the incident to back up.
A police spokesperson said the department is aware of the video and confirms it is an incident that happened prior to 2016.
“The Baltimore Police Department is aware of video circulating on social media showing an officer making an arrest. The department has confirmed that this incident occurred prior to 2016. Due to the nature of this incident it is currently under review by our Public Integrity Bureau.”
Police did not provide any additional details.