CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 63-year-old man.
Bernard Conaway, 63, was last seen Friday just after noon in front of the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Police say he has never been reported missing before and suffers from cognitive impairment.
Conaway has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt, hat, surgical mask and unknown colored shoes. He may not be wearing his prescription glasses.
Anyone with information on Conaway’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.