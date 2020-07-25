CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,200 New Cases; Largest Daily Increase Since May 19
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Bernard Conaway, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 63-year-old man.

Bernard Conaway, 63, was last seen Friday just after noon in front of the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Police say he has never been reported missing before and suffers from cognitive impairment.

Conaway has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt, hat, surgical mask and unknown colored shoes. He may not be wearing his prescription glasses.

Photo Courtesy Of Baltimore County Police Department

Anyone with information on Conaway’s whereabouts should contact police immediately.

