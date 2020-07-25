BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers gathered Saturday to help clean-up and maintain a south Baltimore garden that has provided food to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The clean-up at the City of Refuge Victory Garden in Brooklyn was organized by Wheelabrator Baltimore’s Green Ambassador Team.
Volunteers helped with watering and seeding the garden, as well as picking up trash from the surrounding area.
They say they did it to give back to the community.
Since March, the garden has produced hundreds of pounds of produce for COVID-impacted restaurants in Baltimore neighborhoods.
