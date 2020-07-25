CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,200 New Cases; Largest Daily Increase Since May 19
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers gathered Saturday to help clean-up and maintain a south Baltimore garden that has provided food to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clean-up at the City of Refuge Victory Garden in Brooklyn was organized by Wheelabrator Baltimore’s Green Ambassador Team.

Volunteers helped with watering and seeding the garden, as well as picking up trash from the surrounding area.

They say they did it to give back to the community.

Since March, the garden has produced hundreds of pounds of produce for COVID-impacted restaurants in Baltimore neighborhoods.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

