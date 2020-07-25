OCEAN CITY, MD. (WJZ) — The popular Ocean City bar, Seacrets, was only open for carryout food and drinks Friday night after learning about positive COVID-19 test results within their staff.
The announcement came Friday, with the bar saying they would only be open for carryout food and drinks while they sanitized and disinfected the premises.
“We have received notice of positive Covid-19 tests within our staff. In response, we have tested and received results for all our staff, and only those with negative results will return to work. We have also sanitized and disinfected our premises and have opened for carry out food and drinks ONLY tonight from 4 pm until 12am.
We will continue to clean to the recommended standards, and we will provide updates as to our scheduling moving forward. Thank you for your understanding regarding this matter and stay safe.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
There have been several Ocean City bars and restaurants that have closed voluntarily or adjusted their service after employees tested positive.
LIST: Ocean City, Maryland Bars, Restaurants That Have Closed Due To COVID-19 Cases Among Employees
Despite increasing numbers in Worcester County recently, the mayor of the beach town said they have no plans to change any restrictions and instead encourages visitors to maintain social distancing and keep up with hand-washing.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.