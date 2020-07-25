CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,200 New Cases; Largest Daily Increase Since May 19
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – One man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Friday night, according to Baltimore City Police.

On July 24, around 11:19 p.m., officers were outside the Northwest District police station when they head gunshots coming from the 5200 block of St. Charles Avenue.

When the officers arrived to the location, they found a 28 year-old man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. Currently the man is in critical condition.

Northwest District Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

