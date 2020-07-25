Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Friday night.
Officers heard gunshots shortly before 11:30 p.m. coming from the 5200 block of St. Charles Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 28 year-old man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. The man is listed in critical condition, according to police.
Northwest District Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.