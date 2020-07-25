Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Newly acquired Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker was allegedly the victim of a domestic assault earlier this month, according to Baltimore County Police.
Baltimore County Police said officers responded to an incident on July 13 in Reisterstown where Fluker told them that his girlfriend, Kimberly Davis, punched him in the nose during an argument over something that happened on social media.
Davis told responding officers she poked Fluker in the nose, but that she didn’t intend to cause harm.
Davis was arrested on a charge of second-degree simple assault.
Fluker was signed by the Ravens this offseason. He is a frontrunner to take over at guard after Marshal Yanda announced his retirement.