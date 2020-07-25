Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Suspects’ identities are sought after two ATMs are stolen in Baltimore on July 19, according to Baltimore City detectives.
On Sunday, July 19, an ATM located at 503 West Cold Spring Lane and an ATM located at 3501 St. Paul Street were stolen.
Baltimore City detectives have found pictures of the suspects and are asking the public to help identify the suspects in the photos.
Detectives believe the suspects were driving a newer, dark colored model of a Toyota Highlander.
Anyone knowing the identity or these suspects is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.