Frederick, Md. (WJZ) – A second alarm fire in Frederick County displaces all residents in 12 condominiums early Sunday morning, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services.
Around 4:51 a.m., fire and rescue units responded to a multi-family dwelling fire located in the 2500 block of Shelley Circle.
When units arrived, they found a large fire showing through the roof of a condo complex.
The units on scene sent out a second alarm and a Rapid Intervention Dispatch was quickly requested.
It took approximately 75 firefighters around 60 minutes to control the fire and an additional 90 minutes to put out hot spots and perform overhaul.
In the end, 12 condominiums were damaged from heavy fire and water. All residents in the complex were displaced. No injuries were reported.
The cause and estimated cost of the fire is currently under investigation.