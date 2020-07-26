ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland climbed by nearly 700 on Sunday, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Sunday morning, 83,748 cases have been reported, up 694 from Saturday.

The number of people in the hospital in the state fell by five to 540. Of those, 387 are in acute care and 153 are in intensive care.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The number of deaths reported in the state increased by five to 3,309.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 dropped by one-one hundredth of a percent to 4.47 percent.

Just over 22,000 new tests were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1,097,361. Since Saturday, another 12,552 tests were found to be negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 256 (18) Anne Arundel 6,380 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,353 (386) 14* Baltimore County 10,924 (505) 20* Calvert 535 (26) 1* Caroline 403 (3) Carroll 1,369 (113) 2* Cecil 597 (29) 1* Charles 1,730 (88) 2* Dorchester 317 (5) Frederick 2,879 (113) 7* Garrett 42 Harford 1,597 (64) 3* Howard 3,327 (96) 6* Kent 229 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,020 (745) 38* Prince George’s 21,558 (707) 23* Queen Anne’s 366 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 834 (52) Somerset 114 (3) Talbot 308 (4) Washington 871 (30) Wicomico 1,239 (42) Worcester 500 (17) 1* Data not available (13) 3*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,728 10-19 4,927 (1) 20-29 14,079 (18) 1* 30-39 15,779 (44) 5* 40-49 14,294 (105) 3* 50-59 12,644 (261) 13* 60-69 8,825 (542) 11* 70-79 5,496 (819) 20* 80+ 4,976 (1,508) 75* Data not available (11) 3* Female 43,835 (1,627) 69* Male 39,913 (1,682) 62*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 25,116 (1,354) 48* Asian (NH) 1,597 (125) 6* White (NH) 18,088 (1,397) 66* Hispanic 21,032 (385) 8* Other (NH) 3,885 (35) Data not available 14,030 (13) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.