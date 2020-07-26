ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland climbed by nearly 700 on Sunday, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Sunday morning, 83,748 cases have been reported, up 694 from Saturday.
The number of people in the hospital in the state fell by five to 540. Of those, 387 are in acute care and 153 are in intensive care.
The number of deaths reported in the state increased by five to 3,309.
Meanwhile, the percentage of people who tested positive for COVID-19 dropped by one-one hundredth of a percent to 4.47 percent.
Just over 22,000 new tests were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1,097,361. Since Saturday, another 12,552 tests were found to be negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|256
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,380
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,353
|(386)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|10,924
|(505)
|20*
|Calvert
|535
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|403
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,369
|(113)
|2*
|Cecil
|597
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,730
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|317
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,879
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|42
|Harford
|1,597
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,327
|(96)
|6*
|Kent
|229
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,020
|(745)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|21,558
|(707)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|366
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|834
|(52)
|Somerset
|114
|(3)
|Talbot
|308
|(4)
|Washington
|871
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,239
|(42)
|Worcester
|500
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
|3*
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,728
|10-19
|4,927
|(1)
|20-29
|14,079
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|15,779
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,294
|(105)
|3*
|50-59
|12,644
|(261)
|13*
|60-69
|8,825
|(542)
|11*
|70-79
|5,496
|(819)
|20*
|80+
|4,976
|(1,508)
|75*
|Data not available
|(11)
|3*
|Female
|43,835
|(1,627)
|69*
|Male
|39,913
|(1,682)
|62*
Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|25,116
|(1,354)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,597
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|18,088
|(1,397)
|66*
|Hispanic
|21,032
|(385)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,885
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,030
|(13)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.