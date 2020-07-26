UPPER MARLBORO (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have charged a driver in connection with Saturday’s crash that killed two people on Crain Highway.

The driver, identified as Mark D. Austin, 35, of Brandywine, Maryland.

He is charged with two counts each of motor vehicle manslaughter and criminally negligent manslaughter.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, after Austin failed to stop at a red traffic signal, police said. His car, a Ford pickup, drove into the intersection and struck the woman’s car, who was making a left turn onto Croom Road from southbound Crain Highway.

The pickup struck the car in the passenger side door, causing the car to rotate and strike a guardrail. The pickup turned over on its roof and caught fire, police said.

Austin did not report any injury after the crash, but was later taken to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center after he complained of discomfort, police said. He was examined and taken to Prince George’s Central Booking Center.

He is ordered to be held without bond in the county detention center.

The two people who died in the crash are identified as 66-year-old Michael Hethmon and a 49-year-old woman, both from Upper Marlboro. The woman’s name is being held pending the location and notification of the family.

Police believe speed, failure to obey a traffic control device and driver impairment were all factors in the crash.

Additional charges are possible, police say, pending the outcome of the investigation.