BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 49-year-old man was shot in the leg early Sunday morning in north Baltimore, police say.
Officers responded to the 2600 block of Oswego Avenue for a shooting at around 4:54 a.m. Sunday morning.
When police arrived they found a 49-year-old man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.