BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has issued a Code Red Extreme Health Alert for Monday, July 27 through Tuesday, July 28.
“Excessive heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States. The effects of extreme heat are exacerbated in urban areas, especially when combined with high humidity and poor air quality,” said Dr. Dzirasa. “Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions. I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”
The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday, July 27th and Tuesday, July 28th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens 1000 Cathedral Street (410) 396-1324
- Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay Street (410) 396-3861
- Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Avenue (410) 396-9025
- John Booth Senior Center 2601-A East Baltimore Street (410) 396-9202
- Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Road (410) 426-4009
- Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker Street (410) 396-7725
- Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Road (410) 396-3535
The Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will also open the following locations as cooling centers on Monday, July 27th and Tuesday, July 28th from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Mary E. Rodman Recreation Center- 3600 Mulberry Street 410-396-0477
- Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center- 1201 Pennsylvania Avenue 410-396-8490
- James D. Gross Recreation Center- 4600 Lanair Avenue 410-396-0755
Additionally, ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave., 21207) will be open as a community cooling center during their regular hours.
Anyone who wants to visit a cooling center are encouraged to call ahead to make sure there is space available. Everyone is required to wear a cloth masks in public and maintain social distancing by staying at least six feet apart from others when possible.
The department said people should not visit a cooling center if you are experiencing symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
If you are experiencing any of these symptoms the department says you should call ahead to a health care professional and mention your symptoms.