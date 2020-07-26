BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person is in critical condition after they were shot in northwest Baltimore on Sunday.
Officers responded to the 2900 block of Springhill Avenue for a shooting at around 8:23 p.m. where an unknown male victim was found with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
Police learned two unknown suspects got out of a silver vehicle and shot the victim. After shooting the victim, the suspects got back in the car and fled west on Springhill Avenue.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.