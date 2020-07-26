WICOMICO COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver died in his sleep Sunday morning, county officials confirmed.
“The family of County Executive Bob Culver is sad to announce that he passed peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family this morning. Well known for his spirit and tenacity, he had fought a courageous battle for several months,” the Wicomico County Executive Office said in a statement.
Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his condolences earlier Sunday morning, asking residents to keep the county executive’s family and loved ones in their prayers.
Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver, a lifelong Marylander who fought a tremendous battle against liver cancer. The First Lady and I ask that you join us in keeping Bob’s family and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/9tpMmp3uvQ
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 26, 2020
The County Executive’s office said more details would follow.