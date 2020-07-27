LOCHEARN, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested a 67-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a teenager in Lochearn in late June.
Police learned that at 11:30 p.m. on June 27 the victim left an MTA bus in the 1900 block of Woodlawn Dr. The suspect, Gregory Hightower also got off the bus and followed the victim, offering to walk her through the wooded area which is a cut through to Kinchloe Ave.
As they got to the wooded area, police said Hightower pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim, forcing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her.
Hightower allegedly threatened to kill the victim before he fled the scene.
He is charged with first-degree rape, first and second-degree assault, firearm use/felony-violent crime. He’s being held without bail pending a bail hearing review.