BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official: the NFL preseason has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement in a letter to fans Monday, the same day a Baltimore Orioles/Miami Marlins baseball game was canceled after multiple members of the Marlins tested positive for COVID-19.
In the letter, he wrote that “adaptability and flexibility will be needed for the foreseeable future” due to COVID-19.
“While this year will forever be defined by a heartbreaking global pandemic and a transformative social justice movement, I am reminded of the tenacious, resilient spirit of our country, the NFL community, and you, the greatest fans in the world. Thank you for your continued support,” he wrote.
Earlier this month, it appeared as if the preseason had been cut in half from four games to two.
