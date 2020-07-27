CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,100 New Cases In 24 Hours, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official: the NFL preseason has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made the announcement in a letter to fans Monday, the same day a Baltimore Orioles/Miami Marlins baseball game was canceled after multiple members of the Marlins tested positive for COVID-19.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

In the letter, he wrote that “adaptability and flexibility will be needed for the foreseeable future” due to COVID-19.

“While this year will forever be defined by a heartbreaking global pandemic and a transformative social justice movement, I am reminded of the tenacious, resilient spirit of our country, the NFL community, and you, the greatest fans in the world. Thank you for your continued support,” he wrote.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Earlier this month, it appeared as if the preseason had been cut in half from four games to two.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply