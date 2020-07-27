CROFTON, MD. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Bowie man is dead after his motorcycle and a car collided in Anne Arundel County late Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the area of Crain Highway South and Cronson Boulevard in Crofton for a multiple-vehicle crash at around 11:27 p.m.
A 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was driving south on Crain Highway while a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was at the same time. The Equinox changed lanes to turn right into a local gas station parking lot when the motorcycle struck the right side of the Equinox causing the driver to fall off the motorcycle.
Two people, a woman and an 11-year-old boy, were in the Equinox and were not injured in the crash, police said.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Sergei Alexander Bower, 31 of Bowie, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
Police said they are waiting for toxicology results to determine whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.
The Traffic Safety Section is handling the investigation and the case will be reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s office upon completion. Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573.