MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A seven-year-old boy was shot in the leg while playing basketball in Frederick County Monday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said.
The shooting happened at Middletown Memorial Park in Middletown around 12:20 p.m.
Officials said the seven-year-old was taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital in Baltimore and is in stable condition.
FCSO is currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. @ Middletown Memorial Park. A juvenile male was struck in the leg has been flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. pic.twitter.com/rR9tDD23Lq
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) July 27, 2020
The gunshot likely came from farther away and was not fired in the immediate area, the sheriff’s office said. It does not appear the boy was targeted.
Witnesses reportedly heard gunshots in the area that sounded like target shooting; officials are asking anyone who knows if target shooting was happening nearby or has other information in the case to call the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 301-600-3608 or leave an anonymous tip at 301-600-4131.
