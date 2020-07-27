Comments
MIDDLETOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A boy is injured after a shooting at Middletown Memorial Park, officials say.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting that happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the park.
FCSO is currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. @ Middletown Memorial Park. A juvenile male was struck in the leg has been flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. pic.twitter.com/rR9tDD23Lq
— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) July 27, 2020
A boy was struck in the leg and has been flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as emergency personnel continue to work on the scene.
This story is developing.