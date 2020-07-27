CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,100 New Cases In 24 Hours, Hospitalizations Flat
MIDDLETOWN, MD. (WJZ) — A boy is injured after a shooting at Middletown Memorial Park, officials say.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting that happened at around 12:20 p.m. at the park.

A boy was struck in the leg and has been flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area as emergency personnel continue to work on the scene.

This story is developing. 

