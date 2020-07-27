ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Most public school students in Cecil County will begin the 2020-2021 school year virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cecil County Public Schools announced on Monday they will begin a “virtual classroom model” for students on September 1. Small groups of students “based on the needs of children” will be allowed to enter school buildings for face-to-face instruction beginning the following week.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Schools will soon begin to identify which students qualify for in-person learning, officials said.
“After one month of this face to face service delivery model, the performance of this ‘Small group model’ will help us determine if the model can be expanded incrementally,” the district said in a news release.
READ: County-By-County Decisions On School Reopenings Amid COVID-19
A school reopening survey posted on its website earlier this month showed just under 44 percent of respondents preferred an all in-person reopening for the upcoming school year, while just over a third were in favor of a hybrid model that combined in-person and online learning.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.