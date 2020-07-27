BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another eight miles of Baltimore roadways have been added to the city’s Slow Streets Initiative.

The program is designed to calm traffic in certain areas while giving residents more space to get outside during the coronavirus pandemic. Since its launch several months ago around Lake Montebello, the Baltimore City Council has voted to expand the program to a total of 25 miles of roads throughout the city.

The program will last through the pandemic.

“We know a lot of our sidewalks, you’re passing by, you don’t have six feet for that appropriate social distancing,” city transportation planner Matthew Hendrickson said. “We want to provide a safe shared space for people to be able to activate that space in the street and also provide that additional traffic safety benefit.”

Future roads in the program will be chosen with community input, though the goal is to have two miles of slow streets in each of the city’s 14 council districts.

“We’re really working closely with each council member and the residents of those districts to find the best location for that,” Hendrickson said.

City resident Greg Ceccherelli said the streets now included in the program feel much roomier for outdoor activities.

“You feel safe,” he said. “You don’t have to worry about the cars or the traffic.”

