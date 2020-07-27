ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After a slight dip in new cases, Maryland recorded over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Monday’s state numbers show.
As of Monday morning, 84,876 cases of the coronavirus are confirmed, up 1,128 from Sunday, the second day in the last three days of over 1,000 new cases in the state.
The number of hospitalizations in the state fell by four to 536. Of those hospitalized, 391 are in acute care and 145 are in ICUs.
Six more lives were taken by the coronavirus since Sunday, state numbers show.
The statewide positivity rate went up to 4.61 percent.
Maryland reported back 23,400 new tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1,120,761. Of the total tests, 770,642 tests came back negative.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|260
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,469
|(206)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|10,579
|(387)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|11,124
|(508)
|20*
|Calvert
|546
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|412
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,391
|(113)
|2*
|Cecil
|601
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,753
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|319
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,909
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|43
|Harford
|1,631
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|3,373
|(96)
|6*
|Kent
|229
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,164
|(748)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|21,770
|(707)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|370
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|849
|(52)
|Somerset
|115
|(3)
|Talbot
|317
|(4)
|Washington
|897
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,249
|(42)
|Worcester
|506
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,777
|10-19
|5,034
|(1)
|20-29
|14,378
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|16,006
|(44)
|5*
|40-49
|14,449
|(105)
|3*
|50-59
|12,795
|(264)
|14*
|60-69
|8,926
|(544)
|11*
|70-79
|5,523
|(820)
|20*
|80+
|4,988
|(1,509)
|75*
|Data not available
|(10)
|3*
|Female
|44,487
|(1,630)
|69*
|Male
|40,389
|(1,685)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|25,440
|(1,357)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,606
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|18,284
|(1,400)
|66*
|Hispanic
|21,115
|(386)
|9*
|Other (NH)
|3,917
|(35)
|Data not available
|14,514
|(12)
|3*
