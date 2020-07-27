ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After a slight dip in new cases, Maryland recorded over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Monday’s state numbers show.

As of Monday morning, 84,876 cases of the coronavirus are confirmed, up 1,128 from Sunday, the second day in the last three days of over 1,000 new cases in the state.

The number of hospitalizations in the state fell by four to 536. Of those hospitalized, 391 are in acute care and 145 are in ICUs.

Six more lives were taken by the coronavirus since Sunday, state numbers show.

The statewide positivity rate went up to 4.61 percent.

Maryland reported back 23,400 new tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 1,120,761. Of the total tests, 770,642 tests came back negative.

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 260 (18) Anne Arundel 6,469 (206) 8* Baltimore City 10,579 (387) 14* Baltimore County 11,124 (508) 20* Calvert 546 (26) 1* Caroline 412 (3) Carroll 1,391 (113) 2* Cecil 601 (29) 1* Charles 1,753 (88) 2* Dorchester 319 (5) Frederick 2,909 (113) 7* Garrett 43 Harford 1,631 (64) 3* Howard 3,373 (96) 6* Kent 229 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,164 (748) 39* Prince George’s 21,770 (707) 23* Queen Anne’s 370 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 849 (52) Somerset 115 (3) Talbot 317 (4) Washington 897 (30) Wicomico 1,249 (42) Worcester 506 (17) 1* Data not available (12) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,777 10-19 5,034 (1) 20-29 14,378 (18) 1* 30-39 16,006 (44) 5* 40-49 14,449 (105) 3* 50-59 12,795 (264) 14* 60-69 8,926 (544) 11* 70-79 5,523 (820) 20* 80+ 4,988 (1,509) 75* Data not available (10) 3* Female 44,487 (1,630) 69* Male 40,389 (1,685) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 25,440 (1,357) 48* Asian (NH) 1,606 (125) 6* White (NH) 18,284 (1,400) 66* Hispanic 21,115 (386) 9* Other (NH) 3,917 (35) Data not available 14,514 (12) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.