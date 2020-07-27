SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a man they said fired a shot at another vehicle on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County Monday afternoon before fleeing a traffic stop.
In a news release, the Maryland State Police said the man shot at least one round into a vehicle on the outer loop of I-495 near Route 650 in Silver Spring just before 3 p.m.
Police said a Montgomery County police officer tried to stop the man, who was driving a blue Hyundai sedan, possibly a Sonata, shortly after the shooting for erratic driving. As the officer pulled over, a witness drove up and told them the Hyundai’s driver was involved in a shooting.
The suspect then fled the scene, leading police on a short chase that was later terminated.
The victim was not hurt, though their vehicle had damage in the passenger side front door from a bullet.
Police are still investigating what may have led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 301-424-2101 or email Michael.obrien@maryland.gov.
