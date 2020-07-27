Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Monday evening, the city’s police department said.
The shooting happened around 5:08 p.m. in the 1800 block of McHenry Street. When officers got to the scene, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim later died at an area hospital, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Tips can also be texted to 443-902-4824.