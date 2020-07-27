BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to debate a second coronavirus relief package as federal unemployment runs out this week.

As the pandemic continues, Maryland families said it has taken a toll on them financially, with some struggling to make ends meet.

What 10-year-old Chynna misses the most this summer is Ocean City.

“The boardwalk, ride the rides, we would get french fries,” Chynna said.

“Things are expensive, and I don’t have the extra money,” her mother Courtney said, who is making difficult cuts because of COVID-19. “Cables cut, daycare’s cut, I can’t pay for daycare.”

A waitress at Maggianno’s Restaurant, she went from working five days a week to one.

“Now I don’t have the money to pay for daycare so I can’t go to work,” she said.

With the federal employment running out this week, families are looking to an uncertain future- some having to choose between working or caring for their kids.

A second round of stimulus checks is looking likely, but the first $1,200 check didn’t last long for Courtney.

“It lasted me 48 hours,” she said.

She and other parents now have to try to figure out how they’ll stay afloat without federal funding.

“It raises many fears fo me, that $600 being cut, that would do some damage to our family,” Courtney said.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary said the second round of stimulus checks would be coming in August and is a top priority for President Trump. Senate Republicans are expected to unveil their plan on Monday, CBS News reports.

