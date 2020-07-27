CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,100 New Cases In 24 Hours, Hospitalizations Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert was issued for the Baltimore metro area Monday.

The following areas are under this alert: Baltimore, Carroll, Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties, plus Baltimore City.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups — including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or lung disease — and the elderly.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

