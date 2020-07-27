BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders should be on the lookout for suspicious packets of seeds from China after people across the country, including in Maryland, have gotten them unexpectedly, the state’s agriculture department said Monday.
Officials did not say what kind of seeds people have been getting but urge people not to plant them.
It’s unclear how many people in Maryland or elsewhere have gotten the seed packages.
MDA is aware that people across the country, including in Maryland, have received unsolicited packages of seeds from China in recent days. MDA is working closely with its partners at @USDA_APHIS to monitor this situation. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/x6GiVyoUj4
— Maryland Agriculture (@MdAgDept) July 27, 2020
Anyone who gets unsolicited seeds should contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5920 or ppwm.mda@maryland.gov.