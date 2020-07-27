CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 1,100 New Cases In 24 Hours, Hospitalizations Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, China, Local TV, Maryland Department Of Agriculture, seeds, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders should be on the lookout for suspicious packets of seeds from China after people across the country, including in Maryland, have gotten them unexpectedly, the state’s agriculture department said Monday.

Officials did not say what kind of seeds people have been getting but urge people not to plant them.

It’s unclear how many people in Maryland or elsewhere have gotten the seed packages.

Anyone who gets unsolicited seeds should contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture at 410-841-5920 or ppwm.mda@maryland.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply