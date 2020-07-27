BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of E. Fayette Street will temporarily close Friday for roadway art painting, the Baltimore Department of Transportation said Monday.
The street was originally set to close Wednesday but will now close Friday.
E. Fayette Street will be closed to traffic between Gay and Holliday Streets from 5 a.m. to around 8 p.m. or until the painting is complete.
Detours and parking restrictions will be in effect, with signs posted in the area to alert drivers of the closure.
During the closure, westbound Fayette Street traffic will detour right on Gay Street, left onto Saratoga Street, left on Guilford Avenue and right back onto westbound Fayette Street.
Drivers should watch out for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use alternate routes.