BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were shot, one of them killed, in two separate shootings overnight in Baltimore.
Police said the first shooting happened just before midnight near Fleetwood Avenue, just east of Mt. Pleasant Golf Course.
Officers found a 30-year-old man there with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
The second happened around 4 a.m. at Reisterstown Road and Fear Avenue, near Jack Paulsen Park.
Police found two injured men, 20 and 21 years old.
There are no descriptions of the suspects in either shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.