ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police in Annapolis are investigating after a juvenile boy was allegedly shot and killed late Monday night.
Officers were called to the 1800 block of Bowman Court for a reported shooting at around 10:30 p.m. The responding officers found the victim lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
This investigation is active and anyone with information is urged to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.