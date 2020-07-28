BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The Baltimore Orioles series in Miami set for Monday and Tuesday was postponed after the team experienced a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend that to this point, has seen at least 15 players test positive. But, Major League Baseball has been mum on whether or not the two teams would play in Baltimore beginning on Wednesday as scheduled.

A new report from Marlins insider Craig Mish indicates that the series is unlikely to be played.

Marlins appear unlikely to play their scheduled games in Baltimore Wednesday and Thursday. Waiting on next steps. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 28, 2020

That would make it four straight games that have been postponed for the Marlins as the league attempts to contain the outbreak. Miami is next scheduled to host the Washington Nationals this weekend, but ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Nationals took a team vote today and the players voted against making the trip to Miami.

Washington Nationals players voted against going to Miami to this weekend following the Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak, sources confirm to ESPN. The league, as @Ken_Rosenthal said, will make the ultimate determination, but hard to see it going against the will of the players. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2020

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday night that he didn’t consider the Marlins outbreak to be a “nightmare” scenario.

“I don’t put this in the nightmare category,” Manfred said to MLB Network. “It’s not a positive thing, but I don’t see it as a nightmare. … That’s why we have the expanded rosters. That’s why we have the pool of additional players.”

As of right now, the Orioles next scheduled game if the Marlins series is postponed would happen Friday, at Oriole Park against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees and Orioles have discussed the Yanks coming to Baltimore instead on Wednesday and Thursday to take the Marlins’ place.

Teams are discussing Yankees going to Baltimore for games Wednesday and Thursday to take place of Marlins. Yankees and O’s, bystanders only Marlins situation, are trying to get creative and make up games. Needs player approval of course. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2020

Fox’s Ken Rosenthal also reported that discussions are being had around the Yankees taking the Marlins place in coming to Baltimore.

One scenario under discussion, according to source with direct knowledge: Marlins, Phillies would quarantine for undetermined period. Yankees would travel to Baltimore and play Orioles on Wednesday and Thursday. Marlins, Phillies would try to make up postponed games later. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2020

The Yankees were scheduled to play the Phillies on Monday and Tuesday, but both games were postponed following the Phillies weekend matchup with the Marlins. The Yankees are scheduled to host the Phillies in New York on Wednesday and Thursday, though the Phillies continue to undergo further testing.